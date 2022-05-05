Floyd Native Recognized as Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Atlantic, Sea Sailor of the Year

A sailor from Floyd, Virginia, assigned to Public Works Department (PWD) Bahrain, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central (NAVFAC EURFACENT), was recently recognized as Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Atlantic, Sea Sailor of the Year.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted a change, to serve my country, to experience something new and to get to know people from different walks of life,” said Duncan.

Today, Duncan serves as a Navy equipment operator

“What I like best about my job is the people,” said Duncan. “I enjoy watching that seaman go from knowing nothing and then things just suddenly come together for them and with the proper guidance or mentorship they become one of the go-to sailors or Seabees.”

According to Duncan, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Virginia.

“I come from a small town, so most people know you or at least one of your family members somewhere along the way,” said Duncan. “Since joining the Navy I’ve always tried to keep a tight knit small unit-type leadership. I feel it is very important for the team or unit to get to know their military family well as it goes a long way when someone may be having troubles because you know right away when someone is off or needs a listening ear.”