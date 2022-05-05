Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office To Hold Fundraising Events for Special Olympics

On May 14, 2022, from 12 PM – 3 PM the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office will be holding a dual event at Red Robin on Valley View Blvd as a part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR). The mission of the Law Enforcement Torch Run is to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics.

There will be a marked Sheriff’s vehicle parked in front of the restaurant for a Cover the Cruiser Fundraiser. Anyone who pledges a donation (of any amount) will receive a pledge card to place on the cruiser with the goal of covering the entire vehicle with pledges. Simultaneously, the Sheriff and deputies will be indoors helping the wait staff and participating in ‘Tip the Deputy’ as attempting to raise additional funds.

The Torch Run began in 1981. It has grown throughout the years to include many fundraising platforms including Plane Pulls, Polar Plunges, Tip-A-Cops, and more.

Later in the month on May 25 from 11 AM to1PM, the Sheriff’s Office will also be having a hot dog sale on the corner of 3rd Street and Campbell Avenue. Enjoy a lunch of 2 hot dogs, a bag of chips, and a drink for $5.

All proceeds and donations received will benefit Special Olympics Virginia.