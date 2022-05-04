Virginia’s Tech Economy Is Surging In These Dynamic Sectors

With technological innovation at an all-time-high, Virginia’s tech economy is surging in multiple fact-paced, dynamic sectors. VA has never been a state that lacks in innovation. Cities like Roanoke, Richmond, Williamsburg, Alexandria, and Norfolk have always been hubs for revolutionary technological transformations. With constant change, there has never been a better time to get in on the action. This is especially true for tech students and other savvy individuals, just like yourself. Read on to learn about how Virigina’s tech economy is surging in these dynamic sectors.

Custom Software Development

The custom software development sector has shown massive growth in Virginia, along with the rest of the United States. According to recent data, there are over 200,000 software developers and engineers working throughout VA. In fact, right around 4.4% of the state’s workforce works in this industry. This means the second highest concentration of system engineers is located right in VA. Notably, professionals in this field work to design, develop, deploy, and distribute bespoke applications for a wide range of industries. They may also work heavily in software quality assurance (SQA), which is highly focused on testing and routine system inspections. Surely, custom software development is one of the major industries surging throughout Virginia’s massive tech economy.

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is another industry that has been seriously effected by constant change in Virginia. VA security architects work to defend enterprise systems, safeguard user data, and protect sensitive information. Additionally, they’ll fortify applications against harmful vulnerabilities, such as Log4shell . Of course, this serious digital threat has been massively exploited in live environments ever since early December 2021. To eliminate these weaknesses, Virginia security engineers work with safe, reliable solutions, such as JFrog Security tools. Certainly, cyber security is one of the biggest industries growing throughout VA’s tech economy.

Internet Of Things (IoT)

Serious change can also be expected throughout Internet of Things industry. IoT involves connecting physical objects with embedded sensors, applications, devices, and other powerful technologies. Connected together, they’re able to seamlessly exchange data, process information, and communicate with IoT components using the internet. Throughout VA, this has created tons of opportunities for IoT infrastructure engineers, system administrators, as well as test architects. There are even available opportunities in hardware design, development, and testing. Indeed, the internet of things is one of the quickest growing industries throughout Virginia in 2022.

Video Game Engineering

Plus, tech enthusiasts can also find tons of opportunities in VA’s video game engineering industry. There’s a lot of major game design and development companies headquartered right in Virginia. These tech-savvy firms actively design gaming products for consoles, PCs, smartphones, and mobile devices. They’ll engineer creative storylines, build immersive worlds, and develop memorable characters. Careers in this field provide tech enthusiasts with a way to unleash their creativity and challenge themselves with a continuous learning curve. For avid gamers with a strong computer science (CS) background, a career in this lucrative field should definitely be considered. Absolutely, video game engineering is one of the quickest growing industries throughout the state of Virginia.

Virtual Reality (VR)

Tech-savvy individuals may also be interested in job positions related to virtual reality. VR describes three-dimensional, computer-generated, simulated environments produced with state-of-the-art technology. Companies in Virginia utilize these solutions to create immersive gaming products, training demonstrations, or support real estate operations. Some VA companies have even leveraged these technologies for businesses in retail, tourism, architecture, and interior design. With the rapid growth of these solutions, there are tons of available careers for UX designers, VR game engineers, as well as sound effect engineers. Working in these positions, VR experts can expect to earn a high salary, competitive benefits, and plenty of opportunity for professional development. Definitely, virtual reality is a major industry booming with opportunity in Virginia.