SCOTT DREYER: Sound Advice For Any Age

Maybe you have seen this floating around the internet. First I saw it on social media posted by a friend in Roanoke City, then it came in an email from Max, a friend who is an ex-priest from Austria now living in Taiwan.

It is touted as advice for folks in their 70’s or 80’s, but it seems like solid advice for any age. By God’s grace I recently completed one more trip around the Sun, while a dear friend recently turned 100. Moreover, if we are not yet 70, there is no guarantee we will make it. The time to make positive changes and to live is TODAY. Here it is. Enjoy!

I asked one of my friends who has crossed 70 and it heading to 80, what sort of changes is he feeling in himself? He sent me the following very interesting lines, which I would like to share with you….

#1. After loving my parents, my siblings, my spouse, my children, my friends, now I have started loving myself.

#2. I just realized that I am not “Atlas.” The world does not rest on my shoulders.

#3. I now stopped bargaining with vegetables & fruits vendors. A few pennies more is not going to burn a hole in my pocket but it might help the poor fellow save for his daughter’s school fees.

#4. I pay my waitress a big tip. The extra money might bring a smile to her face. She is toiling much harder for a living than me

#5. I stopped telling the elderly that they’ve already narrated that story many times. The story makes them walk down the memory lane & relive the past.

#6. I have learned not to correct people even when I know they are wrong. The onus of making everyone perfect is not on me. Peace is more precious than perfection.

#7. I give compliments freely & generously. Compliments are a mood enhancer not only for the recipient, but also for me. And a small tip for the recipient of a compliment, never, NEVER turn it down, just say “Thank You”

#8. I have learned not to bother about a crease or a spot on my shirt. Personality speaks louder than appearances.

#9. I walk away from people who don’t value me. They might not know my worth, but I do.

#10. I remain cool when someone plays dirty to outrun me in the rat race. I am not a rat & neither am I in any race.

#11. I am learning not to be embarrassed by my emotions. It’s my emotions that make me human.

#12. I have learned that it’s better to drop the ego than to break a relationship. My ego will keep me aloof, whereas with relationships I will never be alone.

#13. I have learned to live each day as if it’s the last. After all, it might be the last.

#14. I am doing what makes me happy. I am responsible for my happiness, and I owe it to myself. Happiness is a choice. You can be happy at any time, just choose to be!

I decided to send this to all my friends and family. Why do we have to wait to be 60 or 70 or 80, why can’t we practice this at any stage and age….

I stole this, I don’t know who to credit it to, but thank you!

–Scott Dreyer