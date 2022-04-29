Eighth Annual Artisan Saturday at Roanoke County’s Explore Park

Roanoke County’s Explore Park will host the 8th Annual Artisan Saturday event on Saturday, May 14 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. This FREE event features artisan demonstrations, live music and special attractions highlighting the unique artistry of local craftspeople.

The day will include demonstrations from many of our Explore Park gift shop artisans who create an array of unique items, such as fused glass, pottery, ink art, plein air paintings, fiber art, wood turning and one of a kind handmade jewelry.

Bo and Becky Bolinsky from Fair Acres Alpaca Farm will provide “raw alpaca fleece” Spinning Wheel and hand-knitting demonstrations, throughout the day. Alpaca products are “itch free”, warmer, softer and lighter in weight than wool and comes in an array of 22 natural shades.

Raku Pottery demonstrations will take place for the first time at Explore Park. Barbara Wise, Jim Privitera and Lyn Jordan will join in showing us this process which involves firing the pieces in a raku kiln, removing them from the kiln while very hot (1800 degrees or more) and placing them into containers with combustible materials.

Once the materials ignite, the containers are closed. After the pieces have cooled down, the containers are opened. If the firing is successful, it is an “AH” moment worthy of celebration. Come join the Blue Ridge Potters Guild and see what the results will be!

Marc Baskind, along with is guitar, will be performing in the Visitor Center plaza from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The Visitor Center Gift Shop will have an array of Explore Park and Blue Ridge Parkway memorabilia from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Make a whole day of it and take advantage of Explore Park’s hiking and biking trails and learn about some of our amenities at the park. Twin Creeks Brewpub will be open from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Soar through the trees at Treetop Quest from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The 2022 Artisan Saturday event series will also take place on Saturday, June 11 and August 13 at Explore Park. Explore Park’s Visitor Center Gift Shop is open Friday through Sunday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM this spring, located at Blue Ridge Parkway milepost 115. For more information on Artisan Saturday please call (540) 427-1800 or visit us online at www.RoanokeCountyParks.com.