Smith Mountain Lake Triathlon To Be Held Saturday April 30th

Virginia Amateur Sports in partnership with the Kinetic MultiSports has announced that the 24th Anniversary of the at Smith Mountain Lake State Park.

Virginia Amateur Sports has received registrations for over 315 competitors from 17 states, Washington, DC and Canada. Online registration closes April 30th. Teams and individual participants will be featured. Teams (10) will be comprised of one swimmer, one biker and one runner. Individuals will compete in all 3 phases of the event. This year’s competitors range in age from 14 to 80. This year, we are also excited to celebrate two participants for big milestones in their racing careers – Dave Daggett will be completing his 200th triathlon and Mike Morris will be completing his 300th – with us on Saturday.

The event will kick-off at 9:00 am at Smith Mountain Lake State Park in Huddleston, VA with the athletes entering the water in waves from the beach for the 750-meter swim. Following the swim, the participants move into the transition area where they transfer to their bicycles for a 20K bike ride and then back to the transition area to start their 5K run through the park.

There is also an Aquabike division in which participants complete only the swim and bike portion of the course. The top three (3) “Overall” male and female winners will be recognized, as well as the top three (3) winners in each age group and gender and top three (3) team winners in each category will also be presented their awards following the race’s completion. There are also awards for the Clydesdale, Athena and Military divisions. Finisher medals will be awarded as participants cross the finish line.

Swim distance could be shortened based on water temperature prior to race.

In addition to the race being part of the Virginia & Maryland Triathlon Series, the race is also a part of the Virginia State Parks Adventure Series.