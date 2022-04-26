Radford Graduate Art Students To Host Fundraiser for Mill Mountain Zoo

The Graduate Art Student Association of Radford University will be hosting a silent art auction to raise funds for the Mill Mountain Zoo’s conservation efforts. It will be held at the Zoo on Saturday, April 30th 2022 from 10am to 2pm and is open to the public.

The auctioned artwork consists of original paintings and ceramics inspired by the Mill Mountain Zoo animals and attractions like the Red Wolf, turtles, and the Zoo Choo Train. “Our graduate students are working professionals who want to donate their talents to the community in the form of art”, says Alexandra Leonetti, the President of Radford University’s Graduate Art Student Association, “It’s important to us that we support a local non-profit organization like the Mill Mountain Zoo which promotes wildlife preservation through education and conservation.”

All auctioned artworks will be available for viewing one week prior to the event on the Graduate Art Student Association Facebook page [facebook.com/gasa.radford]. In-person and online bidding will be available the day of the auction.

The Graduate Art Student Association (GASA) at Radford University provides students working towards a Master of Fine Arts degree with opportunities for professional development in art through exhibitions, seminars, community involvement, and other educational programs.