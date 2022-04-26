DMV Introduces New Mileage Choice Program

Innovative mileage-based fee could save drivers money starting July 1

Virginians who own a fuel-efficient vehicle may be able to save money on their highway use fee by enrolling in the new Mileage Choice Program.

The Mileage Choice Program is a voluntary option for drivers of electric, hybrid or fuel-efficient vehicles who pay the Commonwealth’s highway use fee. The fee is assessed based on the number of miles the average Virginian drives in a year—11,600 miles. Instead of paying the fee up-front at registration, customers who participate in the Mileage Choice Program will only pay for the actual number of miles they drive throughout the year.

Customers who drive less than 11,600 miles will save money. For those who drive more, they’ll never pay more than their highway use fee. Customers may enroll in the Mileage Choice Program when it is time to renew their vehicle registration and must sign up prior to renewing.

“The Mileage Choice Program not only gives customers options; it also serves as an innovative solution to help ensure road users are treated equitably,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “By enrolling in the program, Virginians who drive less will pay less, and payment of their highway use fee will be spread throughout the year rather than paid in one lump sum annually.”

The Virginia General Assembly instituted the highway use fee in 2020 to ensure drivers of fuel-efficient and electric vehicles contribute their fair share towards covering wear and tear on the Commonwealth’s highway system. The legislation also created the Mileage Choice Program as a mileage-based alternative that will never cost customers more than the annual highway use fee.

Customers who currently pay a highway use fee for one or more registered vehicles qualify to participate in the Mileage Choice Program. Enrollment begins in July through Emovis, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ (DMV) contractor operating the Mileage Choice Program. Emovis will provide customers with the mileage reporting device, compile reported mileage and process payments.

To learn more about the program, visit dmvNOW.com/VAMileageChoice.