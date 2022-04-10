Conflicting Views Lead to Roanoke City Council Fireworks

In the wake of Robert Jeffrey Jr. (D) being forced off Roanoke City Council on March 17 due to his multiple guilty verdicts for embezzlement and misappropriation of funds, the process to find his replacement on Council turned controversial this week. Tensions came to a head during the Council’s public hearing at 7:00 pm on Monday, April 4.

In that meeting, former and current Council candidate Maynard Keller (R) began what was to be his three-minute speech in support of his former running-mate, Peg McGuire. On election night 2020, the top three vote getters won a seat on Council. Keller’s assertion in the public hearing was, since McGuire had come in fourth in those elections, garnering 11,268 votes, it is only fair that she be given the open seat that formerly belonged to Jeffrey, or at the very least, have been among the six finalists chosen for interviews.

About a minute into his allotted time, however, Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. (D) struck his gavel, interrupting Keller, asking him which of the finalists he was speaking for. When Keller said “Peg McGuire,” Mayor Lea stated that “I’m not here to hear that. Identify the person that you’re speaking for. (…) This is a hearing not for you to come down here and criticize Council for how this process went. You either come down here to speak on behalf of somebody, or you can take your seat.”

Relenting, Keller thanked the mayor and sat down.

Notably, none of the other Council members said anything during the exchange. Moreover, of the seven names on the list called to testify after Keller was silenced, only one actually showed up. Since each speaker had been allotted three minutes, that means the six absentees generated 18 minutes of unused speaking time.

This unpleasant episode can be viewed beginning at the 26:00 timestamp.

On Thursday April 7th I asked Mayor Lea 7 to explain his side of the story and to give any background information or context to the exchange on April 4. In that interview, Lea was adamant that the ground rules for the April 4 hearing were clear and in writing: attendees could only speak in support of one of the finalist candidates. When asked to email a copy of that document, Lea agreed that he would. However, none has arrived as of publication time.

We also reached out to Keller and David Bowers, who is already well-known to Roanokers as a four-term former mayor. Bowers too had put his name in to be considered for the Council opening, but like McGuire, he too was not chosen as a finalist.

In contrast to Mayor Lea, Keller and Bowers were strongly of the impression that the hearing would be a more open forum with more latitude about which candidates and issues could be discussed.

Seeking the actual document so readers can read for themselves and make their own conclusions, The Roanoke Star contacted the City Clerk’s office on April 8. An employee sent the following document and explained it had been published in the Roanoke Tribune on March 24 and in the Roanoke Times on March 24 or 25.

The text is printed below verbatim as received:

NOTICE OF VACANCY / ROANOKE CITY COUNCIL AND NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Council of the City of Roanoke is seeking applicants for a vacancy on Council, the term of office which will run from the date of appointment through December 31, 2022. The Roanoke City Circuit Court has issued a Writ of Election requiring a special election be held at the November 8, 2022 general election to fill the remainder of the unexpired term of Robert L. Jeffrey, Jr., commencing January 1, 2023, and expiring December 31, 2024. Council will fill that portion of the vacancy through December 31, 2022. Applicants must submit a written statement of interest, which shall include the applicant’s full name, physical place of residence within the City of Roanoke, and the identity of the voter precinct within the City of Roanoke at which the applicant votes. The statement of interest shall also provide that the applicant agrees to be interviewed before City Council on April 4, 2022, if so selected. Applicants must be residents of the City and eligible to vote in the City of Roanoke. Statements of Interest must be delivered in hand to the City Clerk at Room 456, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Avenue, S.W., Roanoke, Virginia or sent via email to the City Clerk at [email protected] by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022.

On April 4, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be considered, City Council will announce the applicants selected for interviews. On April 4, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be reached, City Council will conduct public interviews of the applicants selected for interviews.

On April 4, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be reached, Council will hold a public hearing to hear the views of citizens on the applicants who were interviewed. The public hearing will be held in the City Council Chamber, Fourth Floor, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Avenue, S.W., Roanoke, Virginia.

City Council will announce its appointment during the 2:00 p.m. session of City Council on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Please contact the City Clerk at (540) 853-2541 or [email protected] by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, to register to speak at the public hearing. The City Clerk will provide you with information to access the public hearing if conducted by electronic communication means and present your views.

If you are a person with a disability who needs accommodations for this hearing, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (540) 853-2541, by 12:00 p.m., Noon, on March 31, 2022.

GIVEN under my hand this 24th day of March 2022.

Cecelia F. McCoy, City Clerk.

This is a developing story.

–Scott Dreyer