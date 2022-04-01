Mike Keeler Says Goodbye

Well it’s been a good long run… What a long strange trip it’s been… Turn out the lights, the party’s over…

You can use any trite reference or quote that you like…but after 15 years, the quick Sliver has met its end. I’ve decided to shut it down.

I started this blog in 2007 as a marketing tool to keep in touch with clients, former clients, prospective clients and friends and colleagues. But interestingly, the very first one was about Thomas Jefferson’s copy of the Koran in the Library of Congress, and the very last one was about Madeleine Albright, so it actually was more about history and politics and current events and culture than it was about marketing. Unless you consider that marketing is about all those things.

I hope you’ve liked some of the installments. Over the years, I’ve posted most of them at the quick Sliver archive. I’m going to keep that up for awhile, and it has a search function which offers a fun way to kill some time on a Friday morning. You can use that to look up such odd things as why we never celebrate George Washington’s birthday on either of his actual two birthdays, or why the last four months of our 12-month year are named for the numbers 7-10. Hmmm.

Anyways, I hope you’ve enjoyed reading them; I’ve enjoyed writing them, at least most of the time. But enough’s enough.