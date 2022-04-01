Del. Chris Head ranks Top 10 in House of Delegates for Legislative Success

On Friday, March 18, the Virginia Public Access Project released a report of the

legislative success rates of members from the 2022 General Assembly session.

Delegate Chris Head (R-Botetourt) ranked in the Top 10 among those in the 100-member

Virginia House of Delegates.

Del. Head introduced 22 bills in the 2022 session with 15 passing both the House and

the Virginia Senate—a 68% success rate. Additionally, Del. Head had a 100% success rate in the Senate as all 15 of his bills that passed the House also passed the Senate.

In response, Delegate Head had the following to say:

“Overall, I’m extremely pleased with the outcomes of my legislation from this year’s

session. This year marks a record for me in terms of the number of bills that I

introduced; however, introducing bills is only the beginning. I’m more satisfied that

so many of my bills passed both the House and the gauntlet of a Democrat-controlled Senate.

My legislative agenda throughout my time in the House has remained focused on

promoting economic development, reducing regulatory burden, supporting

families, and protecting senior adults. And I’m glad that this year I was able to have

record success in delivering legislation that will benefit those throughout the

Commonwealth, especially in the Roanoke Valley.”

Chris Head has served in the Virginia House of Delegates representing the 17th District

since 2012, where he has been a stalwart defender of the unborn, the Second

Amendment, and limited government. He is a husband, father, grandfather, and business

owner, who lives in Botetourt County and owns a senior care business in Roanoke along

with Betsy, his wife of 32 years.