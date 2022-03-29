Mill Mountain Zoo ’ s beloved Red p anda , Nova , has retired . Nova , now nearly 16 , came to the Zoo in March 2007 from the Pot o watomi Zoo in South Bend, Indiana. She quickly became a staff and guest favorite and is the first stop for many at the Zoo who enjoy her enthusiasm about bamboo.

The average lifespan for r ed pan d as is 8 – 10 years in the wild and 13 ½ years in captivity. Nova ’ s long, healthy life speaks to the superior level of care she has been g iven at Mill Mountain Zoo.



Red pandas have been exhibited at Mill Mountai n Zoo since 19 89. The z oo works

cooperatively with the Red Panda S pecies Survival Plan . Spe cie s Survival Plans work to ensure genetic diversity, demogra p hic distribution and long – term sustainabilit y of some species held by zo os, a quariums, and nature centers. Nova has contribut ed to the increase of her endangered species by being a p roduc t ive participa nt , giving birth to three litters and four surv iving cubs.



Nova w ill be moved off exhi bit into another enclosure in the Zoo ’ s holding facility. She will maintain the same life sty le she currently enjoys, along with high quality care and enrichment , b ut will no long er b e on exhibit .



N ot to worry, the enclo sure is not em pty: W e lcome Frank , an al most fou r – year – old R ed panda from the Greenville Zoo in South Carolina , to join the M ill Mou ntain Zoo family . Frank was born in capti vity as a trip let, along w ith siblings Anne and Marie . Interestingly, Mill M ountain Zoo ’ s first Red panda, Oldfield, is a distant relative of young Frank.

After s pending the required 30 days in qu arantine per Mill Mountain Zoo ’s policy and procedures , Mill Mounta in Z oo is excited to introduce its new Red pand a to the region. Becau se Frank is mu ch yo unger than Nova, modi fications were made t o the exhibit to allow him to access the high er areas of his enclosure .

If you pay a visit to the Zoo you mi ght catch Frank climbin g branches or enjoying some bamboo, which he really loves . Without red pand as in the w ild, bamboo plants would grow out of control and affect the growth of other plants in the forest.