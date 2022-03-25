For Bud: Robertson Memorial Endowment Lays Foundation for Generations of Civil War Education

Atop the Delta Queen, James I. “Bud” Robertson Jr. and Jack Davis watched tourists amble up the ramp and climb aboard.

The famous steamboat cruised along the Mississippi River, idling near Civil War battle sites. Davis served as master of ceremonies on the guided tours. The fan-favorite Robertson mesmerized travelers with his spellbinding tales.

As the two Civil War historians breathed in fresh air and peered down the starboard side, Robertson spotted a few younger passengers.

“I remember he’d always look for the children who’d come along with their families,” said Davis. “He made a point to get acquainted with the kids. He’d even speak directly to them in his opening remarks. He wanted to spark their interest in the stories he’d tell up and down the river.”

Robertson cared deeply about Civil War history and education. His popularity grew to icon status thanks to his knack for engaging and versatile storytelling.

He could sit fireside and trade allegories with historian buddies deep into the night. Just as easily, he could amaze a class of fifth-graders huddled in a school library with stories crafted just for them.

In the halls of Virginia Tech, Robertson inspired generations of students with jaw-dropping lectures. “Bud made history exciting,” said Davis. “He made it accessible. He spoke and wrote in ways anyone could learn from and truly enjoy.”

Robertson passed away in late 2019.

But his legacy is as solid and enduring as Hokie stone.

Inspired by Robertson’s commitment to education, friends and colleagues endowed a fund in his name at Virginia Tech.

The Robertson Memorial Endowment is made possible through the philanthropic efforts of Davis and his wife, Sandra, along with Mike and Joyce Francisco, and Ed and Leslie Derkum. The endowment will support the Virginia Center for Civil War Studies, scholarships, and outreach programs in local communities and schools throughout the region.

“I’m enormously grateful for the generosity of friends and supporters who have created the Robertson Memorial Endowment,” said Paul Quigley, the James I. Robertson, Jr. Associate Professor of Civil War Studies. “The endowment significantly strengthens our ability to keep doing what Dr. Robertson did so well: teaching anyone who cares to listen, inside and outside the classroom, about the experiences of the Civil War generation.”

For the Davis, Francisco, and Derkum families, the endowment honors Robertson’s legacy and will aid young scholars for years to come.

Mike Francisco’s admiration for Robertson grew after attending one of the first-ever Civil War Weekends at Virginia Tech. Created by Robertson, the annual gathering has attracted thousands to the university since 1991. Guests experience storytelling from some of the world’s premier historians.

This year’s Civil War Weekend, held this weekend, March 25-27, serves as an ode to Robertson and his legacy.

Francisco is an alumnus of the Pamplin College of Business. He learned about Civil War Weekend while reading a copy of Virginia Tech Magazine and attended the third-ever gathering. Entranced, he learned history in unique ways from a variety of speakers, including Robertson. He hasn’t missed a single one since.

“It’s become a reunion of sorts for many of us,” said Francisco.

Among his fondest memories of Civil War Weekend, Francisco recalls Robertson describing the everyday lives of soldiers before leading an 1860s-style church service.

“Bud didn’t just focus on the battles,” said Francisco. “He put you in the shoes of soldiers and their families. He wanted you to understand the war from their point of view. You learned about the worries that soldiers had outside of the battlefield, from contracting disease to keeping their families safe back home. Bud put you right in the middle of it all.”

Robertson’s stalwart commitment to preserving and teaching history inspired Francisco to give back to his alma mater.

“Bud wanted people of all ages to love history,” said Francisco. “I truly believe that’s why he was so popular.”