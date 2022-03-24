Friendship Retirement Community Promotes Jessica Whitaker to Director of Marketing

Friendship Retirement Community, has announced the promotion of Jessica Whitaker from Director of Marketing and Admissions of Salem Terrace at Harrogate to Director of Marketing of Friendship.

“We are excited to have Jessica on our Leadership Team at Friendship,” said CEO Joe Hoff. “It is always a pleasure to encourage growth by promoting from within the organization.”

Whitaker joined the Friendship team in 2021 as Director of Marketing and Admissions of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, where Friendship serves as the managing partner. Whitaker has eleven years of marketing experience, has been in the healthcare industry for four years, and has a very special tie to Friendship.

“I had a very positive personal experience with the care at Friendship when my grandfather was a memory care resident at Friendship North. He was very happy there, and the team helped him enjoy a wonderful quality of life,” says Whitaker. “It’s exciting to work and grow within such a great company.”

All Friendship locations are currently accepting new move-ins. Salem Terrace also welcomes guests for respite stays, as a temporary care solution or trial run of the senior living community experience.

Friendship and Salem Terrace are also seeking caring and qualified individuals to join their teams. Interested candidates should apply online at friendship.us/careers.

To learn more about Friendship, individuals are encouraged to visit the company’s website, friendship.us,