Blue Ridge Parkway Recruits 2022 Project Parkway Volunteers

Park-wide service day set for April 23, 2022

National Park Service officials have announced the fourth annual, Project Parkway,?will take place on the Blue Ridge Parkway, Saturday, April 23, 2022. This single-day, park-wide volunteer?project?will help complete much needed work?at various locations?across the park and is ideal for people interested in learning more about the park through hands-on service.?Volunteers?will work alongside staff and?experienced NPS?volunteers?to prepare the?Parkway’s campgrounds and several picnic areas?for their spring 2022 opening.

Work identified for each location offers?tasks appropriate for a wide range of skills and ages.?Projects?may be anything from leaf blowing and limb clearing to?leveling tent pads?and other maintenance tasks. Tools and safety gear?will be provided.?Participants are required to wear?durable?footwear and dress for changing weather conditions.?Volunteer?projects?will begin at 9:00 a.m. and last until 12:00 p.m. at most locations.

Safety precautions are being taken to follow CDC guidelines pertaining to COVID-19. All work will be performed?outside,?and group sizes will be limited. Pre-registration is?required.

This event is the culmination of National Park Week?2022, a special week-long celebration dedicated to raising awareness of our National Parks. In 2021, over 150 participants came out to help the Parkway during this event helping park staff prepare for visitors during a critical time of year.

If you are interested in participating, please?email [email protected] and indicate a?preferred?work?location?from the list below:

Work Location

Milepost

In the Vicinity of

Humpback Rocks Picnic Area

8.4

Waynesboro & Lyndhurst, VA

Otter Creek Campground

60.8

Glasgow & Lynchburg, VA

Peaks of Otter Campground

85.9

Buchanan & Bedford, VA

Roanoke Mountain

Day Use Area

120.4

Roanoke & Salem, VA

Smart View Picnic Area

154.5

Floyd & Meadows of Dan, VA

Cumberland Knob Picnic Area

217.5