61.7 F
Roanoke
Saturday, March 19, 2022
HomeCommentaryFair is Fair: Peg McGuire Should Be Appointed to Fill Seat Vacated...
Commentary

Fair is Fair: Peg McGuire Should Be Appointed to Fill Seat Vacated by Robert Jeffrey, Jr.

0

As a citizen, business owner, faith leader, and advocate of the City of Roanoke, I am deeply disappointed in the criminal convictions of Robert Jeffery, Jr.

Along with all of Roanoke, I believe that members of our government should have the trust of the people. Mr. Jeffrey violated that trust.

I call on the City of Roanoke to appoint Peg McGuire to fill the seat vacated by Mr. Jeffrey until a special election can be held.

Peg was my Republican running mate in the November 3, 2020, Roanoke City Council race. She worked very hard and placed fourth in the City Council election and won 12 out of Roanoke’s 22 precincts.

Had the voters of Roanoke City known that Mr. Jeffrey was embezzling and misappropriating funds, would they have voted for him?

It is only just and equitable that Peg McGuire be appointed to City Council until a special election is held to fill the seat.

Maynard L. Keller, Jr. / Roanoke, VA

Previous articleNew 540 Area Code Changes Just Around The Corner for Virginia

Latest Opinion Posts

It Is Time to Realize The Essential Work of Correction Officers

 As the Senate adjourned the regular session with the state budget unfinished, it has sent a disappointing message to many Virginians, including law enforcements....

Economic Illiterates Demand Youngkin Halt Gasoline “Price Gouging”

By James A. Bacon, this was originally published in Bacon's Rebellion and is published here by agreement.  Virginia Democrats are calling upon Governor Glenn Youngkin...

Virginia Democrats Play Childish Games With Public Safety

By Kerry Dougherty, this was originally published in Bacon's Rebellion and is republished here by permission. What in the world are Virginia Senate Democrats thinking? On...

The Birth Dearth Is About Culture, Not Costs

By John Stonestreet and Shane Morris, this was originally published on breakpoint.org. Babies aren’t popular, right now.   In fact, on average, Americans have never had fewer...

Early Reading Skills Still “Going in the Wrong Direction”

By James A. Bacon, this was originally published in Bacon's Rebellion and is republished here by agreement.  Governor Glenn Youngkin is getting an inkling of...
© 2022 Whisper One Media