Attorney General Miyares Joins 3rd Annual Slam The Scam Day

~ During National Consumer Protection Week, AG Miyares is highlighting Social Security Scams and how Virginians can protect themselves, in conjunction with the Social Security Administration and Office of the Inspector General ~

Attorney General Jason Miyares is participating in the third annual National Slam the Scam Day, a project of the Social Security Administration (SSA) and the Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

Slam the Scam Day is part of the larger National Consumer Protection Week, (NCPW) coordinated by the Federal Trade Commission March 6 through 12, 2022.

The initiative’s purpose is to spread the word about how to spot social security and other government imposter scams. Scam prevention and preparedness education go a long way in protecting consumers and it is critical that Virginians are equipped with the information they need to be able to spot fraud and not get swindled by criminals.

Here are some telltale signs of a government imposter scam –

Someone claims to be with the Social Security Administration, or another government employee

They try to convince you there is a problem with your Social Security Number, account, or benefits.

Scammers may ask for personal information, demand payment, or make threats to resolve the fabricated issue.

Scammers often require payment via retail gift card, cash, wire transfer, internet currency such as Bitcoin, or prepaid debit card.

The Attorney General wants to remind Virginians of some key safety tips that can help protect you and your loved ones –

If you receive a suspicious call, text, or email, hang up or do not respond.

Government employees will NEVER threaten you or demand immediate payment.

If you receive a suspicious call, text, or email that mentions Social Security, ignore it and report it to oig.ssa.gov. Report other government impostor scams to FTC.gov.

It takes all of us to #slamthescam, and the more you know the more protected you are from scammers. Attorney General Miyares urges Virginians to be proactive and remain alert for possible scams.

Virginians who have a question, concern, or complaint about a consumer matter should contact Attorney General Miyares’ Consumer Protection Section: