VDOT Invites Citizens to Provide Input on Project Pipeline Studies

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) in partnership with the City of Roanoke, Roanoke County and Botetourt County invites residents and travelers to provide input on studies for potential transportation improvements in western Virginia.

Public comments will be accepted through online surveys from March 1 to 15, 2022, on studies for the section of Route 419 between Keagy Road and Bower Road in Roanoke County and City of Roanoke and for the section of Route 220/Route 220 Alternate that extends between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Commons Parkway in Botetourt County. Online surveys and information about these studies can be found on the VAProjectPipeline.org website or by using the following direct links:

– Route 419 (Electric Road) in Roanoke and Roanoke County

Analyze the operational and safety issues between Keagy Road and Bower Road in Roanoke County and City of Roanoke

– Route 220/Route 220 Alternate (Roanoke Road/Cloverdale Road) in Botetourt County

Analyze the operational and safety issues between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Commons Parkway in Botetourt County

Community input received through these surveys will help further refine and finalize potential improvements. The study partners may consider the recommendations for possible advancement through future local, regional, state and federal transportation funding programs.

These studies are being conducted as part of a new program, Project Pipeline, created by the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB). Project Pipeline is a performance-based planning program to identify cost-effective solutions to multimodal transportation needs in Virginia. Through this planning process, projects and solutions may be considered for funding through programs including Smart Scale, revenue sharing, interstate funding, and others.

Project Pipeline is led by Virginia’s Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment (OIPI), in collaboration with VDOT and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT). The final plan will provide a multimodal investment strategy that can be used to seek and secure funding.