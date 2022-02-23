DEVOTIONAL: Keep The Water OUTSIDE The Boat

Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus. –Philippians 4:7 (NLT)



PERCEPTION: “A Guarded Heart” The Lord is there to guard your heart, but you have to give it to Him. Ships don’t sink because of the water around them. Ships sink because of the water that gets inside them. Moral of the story: don’t let what’s happening around you get inside you and weigh you down. Put the Lord in charge, but make sure you don’t take your heart were it should not be!

PRAYER: Pray with thanksgiving and petition to the Lord to guard your heart as He promised today and everyday.

PRACTICE: Give a heart note to someone that looks like they need HELP and pray for them.

J.H.

Take my life and let it be consecrated to Thee

Take my moments and my days, let them flow in ceaseless praise

Take my hands and let them move at the impulse of Thy love

Take my feet and let them be swift and beautiful for Thee

Take My Life And Let It Be –Frances Havergal