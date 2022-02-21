Youngkin Announces VEC Update: Critical Employment Claims Backlog Reduced by Nearly 89%

Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced a nearly 89% decrease in the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) backlog. This is the first step in the governor’s “day one game plan commitment to fix the VEC and put government to work for Virginians.”

On day one, Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater, Chief Transformation Officer Eric Moeller, and VEC Commissioner Carrie Roth, launched Governor Youngkin’s transformation initiatives at the VEC. The VEC’s Executive Team and agency staff focused on eliminating remaining backlogs and improving service and communications at the agency. As of January 15th, the backlog of employment separation reports have been reduced by nearly 89% from 246,273 to 27,728 and unpaid pending claims have been reduced from 24,887 to 15,846.

“Virginians deserve an unemployment insurance system that is responsive, efficient and customer focused,” said Governor Youngkin. “On day one, my administration launched the VEC transformation effort with an initial focus on reducing the backlog and we are starting to see encouraging initial results. We have a lot more work to do, but I want Virginians to know we are serious about making the VEC, along with all other state agencies, work for them.”

“There is a tremendous amount of work to be done to refocus on our customers, the individuals and employers, and get them the resources they need. As an initial step, our team is hyper-focused on tackling the remaining backlogs, doubling down on training and building a world-class employment services agency. This focus is already starting to pay off,” said Virginia Employment Commissioner Carrie Roth.

“Eliminating backlogs is job number one,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “We will spare no resource to get this work completed for Virginians who deserve an answer about their unemployment claim. I am proud of our team and their resolve to see this through.”

“Reducing backlogs is the critical first step as we fix VEC processes to help struggling Virginians that have been affected during the pandemic,” said Chief Transformation Officer Eric Moeller. “We have started the process of transforming the Commission and begun delivering results for the Commonwealth.”