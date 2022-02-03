Local Author To Be Featured on CBN’s 700 Club

Author Andrew T. McDonald, who invited readers on a lyrical journey from worldly success (paired with the dark grips of addiction) to the divine discovery of the Gift of Desperation, will appear on the Christian Broadcast Network’s premier program, The 700 Club.

McDonald reveals the ways in which the gift of desperation brought surrender, hope, freedom, prosperity, and peace to a dying man who experienced true recovery, grace, redemption, and love.

His book, “Divine Trust,” serves as a powerful beacon of hope for any person who has struggled with a life-controlling issue or who has loved someone in bondage. It tells the true story of a lost man desperate for an escape from his circumstances who finds freedom in an unlikely place: surrender and submission. Its mission is to reach the one who still suffers.

Fans of Brene Brown and Glennon Doyle will delight in the raw, real, vulnerability and transparency of the story. Fans of tales of triumph and salvation will be equally pleased.

McDonald was born in Norfolk and raised in Roanoke. He attended undergraduate school at Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, VA and law school at Seton Hall in Newark, NJ. He practiced as a trial attorney on the Jersey Shore and then spent a few years in Louisiana and Texas. The setting for the story takes place across these geographical regions. He currently resides in Raleigh, North Carolina where he serves as the Director of the Recovery Ministry for the Raleigh Dream Center.

Divine Trust by Andrew T. McDonald is published by Austin Macauley Publishers and is available on Austinmacauley.com, Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and at all other fine booksellers. To learn more about the book or about the related ministry, visit www.divinetrust.love