Secondary Roads Are Snow Covered and Low Temps Mean They Will Remain Icy

Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) have been working since last night to plow or treat roads in western Virginia.

This morning, interstates and primary roads (those numbered 1-599) are in minor condition, which means they are mostly clear with some isolated slick spots. Motorists should watch out for icy patches on bridges, ramps and overpasses in particularly.

Secondary roads and neighborhood streets (those numbered 600 and above) are snow covered and icy. Crews will be working on these routes later today, but even when these roads are plowed or treated, drivers should not expect bare pavement on secondary roads as below-freezing temperatures will cause ice and frozen snow to remain on portions of these road surfaces. Crews will be placing abrasives to help with traction.

VDOT offers these reminders:

Drivers should be cautious as below-freezing temperatures can cause snow covered or wet pavement to remain icy. Conditions on many secondary roads will not improve until temperatures rise above freezing.

Wind gusts may reduce visibility, cause snow to drift or down trees. Previously plowed roads may become snow-covered again with drifting snow.

To report downed trees or debris in roadways, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.

The Salem District includes the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, and Roanoke.