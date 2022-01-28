VA Family Foundation Announces Parental Rights Advocacy Day

The non-partisan Virginia Family Foundation has announced its Parental Rights Advocacy Day for Wednesday, February 2, from 8:00 am – 1:00 pm on the Capitol Grounds in Richmond. Rallying the so-called “Mama Bears” who proved crucial in last fall’s elections, the Family Foundation presents this as an opportunity to stand-up for parental rights, meet with elected officials, receive recognition on the floor of the House of Delegates, and obtain up-to-date information about key legislation regarding parental authority, school reform, etc.
Specific areas of focus include:
- ensuring parents have a say in their child’s curricula and education,
- enhancing school safety,
- removing obscene materials from schools,
- prohibiting the endorsement of racism,
- expanding charter school options and scholarship tax credits, etc.
In addition, participants are invited to stay for a meet-and-greet with the President of Focus on the Family, Jim Daly.
This event follows Governor Youngkin’s recent School Choice Proclamation.
To find out more or register, visit https://www.familyfoundation.org/lobby.