VA Family Foundation Announces Parental Rights Advocacy Day

The non-partisan Virginia Family Foundation has announced its Parental Rights Advocacy Day for Wednesday, February 2, from 8:00 am – 1:00 pm on the Capitol Grounds in Richmond. Rallying the so-called “Mama Bears” who proved crucial in last fall’s elections, the Family Foundation presents this as an opportunity to stand-up for parental rights, meet with elected officials, receive recognition on the floor of the House of Delegates, and obtain up-to-date information about key legislation regarding parental authority, school reform, etc.

Specific areas of focus include:

ensuring parents have a say in their child’s curricula and education,

enhancing school safety,

removing obscene materials from schools,

prohibiting the endorsement of racism,

expanding charter school options and scholarship tax credits, etc.

In addition, participants are invited to stay for a meet-and-greet with the President of Focus on the Family, Jim Daly.

This event follows Governor Youngkin’s recent School Choice Proclamation.

To find out more or register, visit https://www.familyfoundation.org/lobby.