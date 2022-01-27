Snow With Low Temperatures Will Create Slick Roads With Next Round of Winter Weather

VDOT readies for next winter storm in western Virginia

A winter storm is expected to cover roads in western Virginia with snow starting on Friday, January 28. Although snow accumulations are anticipated to be low, below freezing temperatures and cold pavement mean that many roads, particularly low-volume secondary routes (those numbered 600 and above), are anticipated to become snow covered quickly and remain icy until temperatures rise.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) suggests that drivers plan travel around the forecasted weather event, as slick roads and rapidly changing conditions are possible, especially during the afternoon commute on Friday and into the morning hours on Saturday.

On Thursday, VDOT crews and contractors will be pre-treating major roads and interstates ahead of the storm. Drivers should use caution around slower moving trucks that will be applying brine.

VDOT’s first priority in any winter weather event are the interstates and primary roads (those numbered 1-599) and high-volume secondary routes. Equipment operators will be making multiple passes over these major routes and will not work on low-volume secondary roads or neighborhood streets until the precipitation stops and progress is made on the main roads.

Travelers can get real-time information on road conditions, traffic incidents and congestion on Virginia roads by using VDOT’s 511 free mobile app or the www.511Virginia.org website and phone system, which can help travelers plan their routes accordingly.

The Salem District includes the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, and Roanoke.