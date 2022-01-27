February Designated as Youth Mental Health Month

Join the Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley and Blue Ridge

Behavioral Healthcare as they focus on youth mental health for the month of

February.

Adolescence is a time of many challenges and opportunities for young people and teens

need a lot of support to navigate these early years. Poor mental health can affect many

areas of a teen’s life. According to the 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey1, from 2015 to 2021 there was a 50% increase in 10th & 12th grade youth who reported feeling sad or hopeless almost every day for two weeks or more in a row in the past 12 months. From the same survey, 18.9% of 10th & 12th graders reported they made a plan about how to attempt suicide in the past 12 months. Now more than ever, our youth need guidance, support, and connections to help them take care of their mental health.

The Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley (SPCRV) and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare (BRBH) are hosting Youth Mental Health Awareness Month in February. This will be a way to promote mental health wellness for our youth throughout the community. Schools are encouraged to implement activities that focus on student’s mental health and local youth serving agencies and businesses are invited to share information through social media about their resources and information for youth. Youth can also participate in video and sticker contests. Cash prizes are available for the top three winners of each! More information about the contests can be found at www.resilientroanoke.org.

Building strong bonds and connections with youth helps protect their mental health. Help SPCRV and BRBH promote mental health wellness among our youth throughout the month of February.