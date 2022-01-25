Youngkin Appoints New Director of Virginia Department of Aviation

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has appointed Greg Campbell as the Director of the Virginia Department of Aviation (DOAV). His first day at the agency – based at Richmond International Airport – will be February 14.

Campbell has served as Executive Director of the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) since 1992. He is a certified member of the American Association of Airport Executives and a past president of the Virginia Airport Operators’ Council.

“I am excited to be the next director of the Department of Aviation,” said Campbell. “I have worked closely with the professional staff there for more than 30 years, and I look forward to leading them in the mission to meet the transportation needs of Virginians; grow local communities through economic development; serve the 66 public-use airports across the state; assist in workforce development; and support the $22.9 billion aviation industry in the Commonwealth.”

Virginia Aviation Board Chairman Rod Hall said, “I commend Governor Youngkin on a superb choice for director of the Virginia Department of Aviation. Greg Campbell is a respected aviation practitioner and a real leader committed to advancing aviation across the Commonwealth. I have no doubt he will continue to build upon the many successes the agency has amassed during its 94-year history.”

As SHD’s Executive Director, Campbell promoted commercial air service for the Shenandoah Valley; led the Airport Commission’s 25 employees; and oversaw all aspects of business and air service development, marketing, operations, public safety, finance, planning and capital improvements.

Greg has passionately served his community over the years. He is a past president of the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce; former chairman of the Shenandoah Valley Partnership; and recently served as a board member on Go Virginia Region 8. Campbell was named Airport Manager of the Year in 1996; was selected as Aviation Person of the Year in 2012; and was awarded the James Madison University Public Servant Award in 2013. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Bridgewater College.

The Virginia Department of Aviation will support Virginia in being an economic development leader and a gateway to the world by improving and growing Virginia’s aviation system and embracing new aviation technologies. The department’s mission is to develop, promote, and advance aviation in Virginia for the benefit of all. We do this in partnership with airports and others in Virginia to improve airport facilities, cultivate new technologies, inspire the next generation, and foster economic development.