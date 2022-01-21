Camp Woods & Wildlife Returns

Applications are open for Camp Woods & Wildlife, formerly known as Holiday Lake Forestry Camp. The 74th annual camp will be held June 20-24 at Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center near Appomattox. This action-packed camp is hosted by the Virginia Department of Forestry, with support and cooperation from other conservation agencies, organizations, businesses and individuals.

“Camp Woods & Wildlife is a unique, field-based learning experience that introduces campers to natural resource careers,” said Camp Coordinator Ellen Powell. “Our natural classroom is the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest.”

Classes cover topics such as wildlife habitat, tree identification, forest ecology, responsible timber harvesting, reforestation, mapping, and environmental protection. Campers also take part in exploratory classes, natural resource presentations, and a Lumberjack Field Day.

Applicants must be Virginia residents 13-16 years old with good academic standing, have an interest in natural resources, and must not have attended this camp before.

Financial sponsorship is generously provided by forest industries, conservation agencies, associations and individuals. As a result, every camper selected to attend receives a scholarship and pays only $85 to attend the week-long residential camp.

Interested students should visit the Camp Woods & Wildlife page on our website for an application. A non-related adult who knows of the student’s interest must complete the nominator section and submit the application by April 15.

For more information, please contact Ellen Powell at 434.987.0475 or [email protected]