UPDATE: Plowing on Secondary Roads and Neighborhood Streets Will Continue Overnight

Refreezing, drifting snow and downed trees remain concerns overnight

Crews and contractors with the Virginia Department of Transportation in western Virginia have made significant progress today on plowing secondary roads (those numbered 600 and above) and neighborhood streets.

There is more plowing to do, and equipment operators will continue working on these routes overnight and into tomorrow. VDOT asks that residents be patient as crews continue to work around the clock to plow roads.

Interstates are clear, but drivers tonight and tomorrow morning should watch out for slick spots particularly on ramps, bridges and overpasses, as below freezing temperatures may cause wet areas to refreeze.

Primary roads (those numbered 1-599) are mostly clear, but gusty winds are blowing snow back onto some of these routes, particularly in the higher elevations. Snowplow operators are returning to these routes to plow drifting snow, which can slow progress on secondary roads. Drivers should watch out for potential refreeze on these main routes overnight and tomorrow morning.

High winds may down trees overnight. To report debris, downed trees or other hazards on the roadway, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-367-ROAD (7623).

To check road conditions, download the 511 free mobile app or visit www.511Virginia.org.