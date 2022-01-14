Northam Declares State of Emergency – VDOT Urges Citizens To Plan Ahead To Avoid Travel During Major Winter Storm

Storm expected to create dangerous driving conditions and impact travel starting Sunday

Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in preparation for a winter storm expected to move into Virginia over the weekend.

A major winter storm is expected to bring significant snow mixed with sleet and freezing rain to western Virginia starting Sunday, January 16. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is urging people to plan ahead and avoid driving during dangerous conditions.

On Friday, VDOT crews and contractors will be pre-treating major roads and interstates in advance of the storm. Drivers should use caution around slower moving trucks that will be applying brine.

Once the snow begins, VDOT’s first priority are the interstates and primary roads (those numbered 1-599). Plowed roads will cover again as snow continues to fall so people should avoid travel if at all possible.

With snowfall forecasted to continue all day on Sunday, secondary roads and neighborhood streets (those numbered 600 and above) are expected to become covered in deep snow and ice, so potential travel will be dangerous. Lower-volume secondary routes will not be plowed or treated until the snow stops and progress can be made on the interstates and primary roads.

Real-time information about road conditions, crashes and road closures is available using VDOT’s 511 free mobile app or the www.511Virginia.org website and phone system.

The Salem District includes the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, and Roanoke.