DEVOTIONAL: The Blessing of Peace

“The LORD will give strength to His people; The LORD will bless His people with peace.” –Psalms 29:11

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.” –Matthew 5:4



What is the blessing of PEACE? It is the freedom from disturbance; tranquility. With so many distractions around us today…COVID-19, death, sickness, wondering, shot or no shot…we all need a time of peace in our lives. We need to have an understanding to agree to disagree in our relationships and lives. God said “BE STILL,” (Psalm 46:10) and in that stillness we find peace.

Pray the blessing of peace as you go about your day, today, tomorrow, and every day.



PRACTICE: Seek out someone today and encourage and lift them up. Do it while you still can!



When peace like a river attendeth my way,

When sorrows like sea billows roll;

Whatever my lot, Thou hast taught me to say,

It is well, it is well with my soul.

-Horatio Spafford

J.H.