LewisGale Expands Cardiac Services With Renovated State-of-the-Art Cardiovascular Lab

LewisGale Medical Center has announced the opening of its newly renovated, state-of-the-art Cardiovascular Catheterization Lab. The new cardiac lab is part of an ongoing investment the hospital has made in enhancing the delivery of cardiovascular services.

The new equipment and renovated lab provides advanced treatments that enhance patient care, make complex procedures safer and simpler, and provide physicians with leading edge technologies, including a laser-steered platform, to perform a comprehensive range of diagnostic and interventional procedures.

“The renovation of our Cardiovascular Catheterization Lab reflects our commitment to providing the highest-level cardiac care in southwest Virginia,” said Michele Gillespie, vice president of cardiovascular services. “This updated facility brings next-level precision of care to our patients. Coupled with our exceptional team of experts, we are proud to bring innovation, quality care, and service to our community.”

Richard Konstance, MD, medical director of interventional cardiology, recently performed the first procedure in the new lab. The upgrades reassure patients that their providers have the best possible tools at their fingertips to perform life-saving procedures.

“This new lab is state-of-the-art, not only in imaging, but in air flow for infection prevention, ergonomics, and comfort for our patients,” said Dr. Konstance. “This investment reinforces that LewisGale Medical Center is invested in this community,”

LewisGale Medical Center serves the cardiovascular needs of patients from across the Roanoke Valley and beyond. Led by Drs. Richard Konstance and Andrew Maiolo, the diversified cardiology team comprised of expert cardiologists, interventionalists, and surgeons, perform a wide variety of elective and emergent therapies ranging from open surgery and Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI), to the latest approaches in minimally invasive cardiovascular techniques such as peripheral vascular interventions, carotid stenting, transcutaneous aortic valve replacement/implantation and cryoablation, among others.