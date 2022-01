Vinton Police have released this photo of a red hatchback sedan. It was seen near the site of the December 28 shooting at Longwood Apartments on Eighth Street, leaving at a high speed before police arrived. One victim was found with non-lethal gunshot wounds. So far no arrests have been made.

The police request anyone with information about this vehicle or its driver contact them at 540-983-0617 ext. 7049 or 540-562-3265.