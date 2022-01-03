VDOT Makes Progress on Plowing / Treating Roads But Night Time Re-Freeze A Major Concern

Downed trees or debris may impact travel

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been plowing and treating roads throughout the day in response to the winter storm that covered many roads in western Virginia with slush and snow.

This afternoon and tonight, drivers can expect interstates and primary roads to be mostly clear with isolated slick spots. Motorists on these main routes should still watch out for icy spots caused by refreeze tonight and tomorrow morning.

Equipment operators have been focusing today on secondary roads and neighborhood streets (those 600 and above) and have made progress.

Any surface that appears wet or slushy will become ice this evening or overnight as temperatures fall well below freezing. Motorists should use extra caution on bridges, overpasses, ramps, cooler spots and higher elevations where ice can form first.

Heavy, wet snow from this weather event combined with windy conditions may cause trees to fall. To report downed trees or debris in the roadway call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.