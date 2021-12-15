Biomedical Innovations Take Center Stage During ‘Shark Tank’-style Pitch Competition

Virginia Tech students pitched commercialization ideas for biomedical innovations to a “Shark Tank”-style panel of judges during the annual Health Sciences and Technology (HS&T) Hokie Pitch at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC in Roanoke on Wednesday.

The competition involved students from the Translational Biology, Medicine, and Health (TBMH) graduate program, who selected intellectual property (IP), worked with real-world business mentors, and created an entrepreneurial plan to develop and commercialize biomedical discoveries as new companies.

“Hokie Pitch is always exciting,” said Rob Gourdie, the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund eminent scholar in Heart Reparative Medicine Research at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, and director of the institute’s Center for Vascular and Heart Research, who planned the transdisciplinary commercialization exercise. “It is exhilarating to watch the students do the research that it takes to discover intellectual property, build a business plan, and to watch them pitch their ideas to judges under the spotlight. It really shows how far they have come professionally.”

In the process of the Hokie Pitch exercise, students identified a biomedical need, researched undisclosed intellectual property for a solution, and made a case that would appeal to investors.

“The talent to bring a discovery forward and provide a solution to help people in Virginia and the world is essential to keeping the promise of the biomedical science enterprise and is an example of the Virginia Tech Ut Prosim [That I May Serve] ethos,” said Michael Friedlander, Virginia Tech’s vice president for health sciences and technology, and executive director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute and one of the judges of the competition. “It takes more than a good idea to make a positive difference in the world. When these students begin professional careers after completing doctoral degrees in TBMH, they will have to be comfortable with aspects of the worlds of science, business, the law, and communications to move innovations forward. They have demonstrated that they are genuinely interested in this path and very capable.”