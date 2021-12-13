by Asra Q. Nomani

In most of our lives as mama bears and papa bears facing activists in a campaign for the soul of America’s children, we had a moment of awakening. A moment when we knew that we had to speak up.

Mine came on June 7, 2020, when Ann Bonitatibus, the principal of my son’s high school, told our mostly Asian, mostly minority, mostly immigrant parents that we needed to check our “privileges.”

I wanted to share our journey — including my journey — as accidental activists whom the National School Boards Association and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland started investigating for “domestic terrorism” in the fall of 2021.

My tips to you are very simple: be unapologetic, speak from the heart and document, document, document your evidence of the political corruption, indoctrination and bureaucratic shenanigans penetrating your school systems.

June 19, 2021

On June 19, 2021, I spoke during a “return to school” meeting. Speak at every meeting, not just the regular public meeting. “Do you know who is destroyed in this rush to destroy and ‘occupy’ TJ as most of us as parents work about how to return to school safely? FCPS. TJ,” I warned. (Here is the transcript.)

June 25, 2021

On June 25, 2021, I spoke again to the school board, again from my parent’s home in Morgantown, W.V. A TJ father, Glenn Miller, told me, “There are three words you need to know to understand this mess: critical race theory.” He was a student at Harvard Law School when critical race theory was established by law professor Derrick Bell. I became a student of critical race theory and realized what a divisive ideology it is. I shared my findings with the community to raise an alarm. (Here is the transcript.)

We are in a crisis. But, instead of coming together to prioritize education, our school board is obsessed with partisan, political activism and virtue signaling, hijacking our return to school with a divisive agenda that pits people against each other.

The School Board, our administrators and activists you will hear from tonight are diverting precious time, resources and money to renaming schools, removing mascots and indoctrinating our K-12 students with a polarizing agenda-driven curriculum, fomented by a multimillion dollar industry of consultants doling out cookie cutter, turn-key programs to activist school boards. Like Fairfax County.

Call it what it is. Woke Incorporated.

They are selling their products under buzzwords like “critical race theory,” “anti-racism pedagogy,” “cultural Marxism,” “implicit bias training” and “micro-aggression mediation.”

These are not terms that I invented. This is the language of divisive activists trying to indoctrinate our K-12 students — when we don’t even know how our kids are going to get back to school.

And, as you illustrated tonight, the Fairfax County school board has become an echo chamber for this big business of Woke Incorporated.

