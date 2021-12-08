Verge Appoints Erin Burcham as New President

VERGE has announced the hiring of Erin Burcham as the new President of Verge, the regional technology alliance that includes affiliates the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council, Valleys Innovation Council and RAMP, the region’s accelerator program. Burcham will assume her new role as President effective January 1, 2022.

“What is happening in the technology sector in our region of Virginia is really exciting,” outgoing CEO Greg Feldmann said. “The opportunity to be a significant technology hub, building upon the health, life science, advanced manufacturing, software, and autonomous systems clusters already present in the region, is abundant. Erin’s experience and connections in the region will help Verge have an even greater impact on growing our innovation economy.”

Verge Board co-Chairs Marty Muscatello and Ken Ferris agreed. “The Verge board is extremely excited to have Erin become the President of Verge. Her demonstrated leadership abilities and commitment to the success of the region make her a perfect fit for leading the Verge alliance. We have a tremendous opportunity in our region to be a significant technology center and home for tech start-up companies with the ongoing support of the business, government and academic communities here.”

Burcham, a graduate of the University of South Carolina, completed her Master of Science degree in Leadership Studies at Virginia Tech. She served as Executive Director of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council prior to being named President of Verge. She has also held leadership positions at the Roanoke Regional Partnership, where she served as Director of Talent Solutions, and at Virginia Tech, where she was the Marketing and Program Coordinator for Virginia Tech in the Roanoke region.

“It is an honor to be selected as the president of Verge. I am passionate about growing our regional technology and biotech ecosystem and economy. I have seen first-hand the opportunity our region has for growth as the executive director of the Roanoke – Blacksburg Technology Council and look forward to being part of a strong regional leadership team that is pushing it forward.”