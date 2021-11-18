6 Tools That Can Improve Your Employees’ Productivity

There are a lot of tools out there that can make a big difference in the productivity of your employees. Employee productivity might just be one of the most important things in the workplace. From task management to project-tracking programs, here are six tools that can help your workers get more done in less time and with even greater ease.

1. WorkPuls

WorkPuls is a task management tool that automatically alerts employees to upcoming or overdue tasks. This is very beneficial for those who need reminders about their workday duties. Employees can also use WorkPuls to send messages, files, and links between one another which will cut down on email traffic within the office. It’s also great for digital time management because employees can see exactly where their schedule is going. This tool increases productivity by keeping workers informed and on task with their work.

2. Asana

Asana is a very popular project-management program that allows employees to track the progress of projects from different departments within the company. It also offers real-time communication between all your workers so changes can be made quickly and efficiently without ever leaving someone out of the loop. This is very beneficial for companies because it creates a productive environment where employees can easily coordinate their efforts to create projects together. Asana is also beneficial for workers because it helps them make sense of all the moving parts within their projects and allows them to ask questions or give feedback in a timely fashion. There’s no need for meetings because everything employees need to know is right there on their computer screens.

3. Slack

Slack is basically what it sounds like, a chatroom application that allows your employees who are working remotely to communicate with one another in real-time without the need for emails or other distracting applications. It’s great for building relationships between workers who are working on the same project because it makes conversations easier to follow and keeps everyone updated about changes in plans or tasks throughout the day. Another great benefit of Slack is that it gives employees opportunities to chat with other workers within the company about shared interests. This is often a great way for workers to get to know one another on a more personal level outside of work because they can engage in conversations about their hobbies, families, or whatever else makes them unique.

4. Dropbox

This is an excellent file-sharing tool for employees because it allows them to work remotely on the same documents, images, etc. It’s beneficial for companies because it makes communication and coordination simple among independent workers. Dropbox is also effective when used in conjunction with other applications such as Asana or Slack that allow employees to keep track of projects and communicate changes without ever having to leave the Dropbox page.

5. Zoom

Zoom is a video communication application that allows your employees to have face-to-face communication with one another. This makes it much easier for workers who are collaborating on projects because they can better understand how their approach fits into the big picture or see if there’s anything they need to do differently. Zoom also functions as an excellent feedback tool because workers can immediately point out issues, problems, etc. after communicating over Zoom instead of waiting until later to tell management what went wrong. The video feed will pick up any details that would be missed otherwise and gives employees the chance to ask questions in real-time without having to wait until later.

6. Wunderlist

Wunderlist is an application that helps your employees stay organized with their daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly tasks. The unique thing about this particular task management system is that all members have access to one another’s lists so they can see what everyone else is working on. This feature builds camaraderie among employees because it provides a sense of teamwork, especially when somebody goes above and beyond to help their co-workers complete tasks more quickly. Also, employees can set reminders for themselves which builds deadlines into their daily routines. This is beneficial for companies because it encourages workers to complete tasks on time or earlier, even if they have other responsibilities that take priority.

As you can see, there are many tools available to companies that help employees coordinate their efforts towards common goals. Tools like WorkPuls, Asana, Slack, Dropbox, Zoom, and Wunderlist are excellent examples of how companies can improve the productivity of their workers because they increase communication without ever having to leave the page.

These tools also allow employees to gain a better understanding of their projects so they have insight into any changes or problems that may arise in the future. Overall, these applications give both your company and your employees a stronger sense of teamwork which is one of the greatest benefits of using these types of technology in the workplace.