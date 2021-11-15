Carilion Appoints Vice President for Philanthropy

In October, Ralph Alee joined Carilion Clinic as the inaugural Vice President for Philanthropy.

In this role, Ralph provides strategic leadership for systemwide fundraising efforts. He works with executive leadership in strategic planning for strengthening philanthropy throughout, and will collaborate and help with Carilion’s $100 million capital campaign for a new cancer center.

Ralph is responsible for the Carilion Clinic Foundation and oversees the Foundation’s day-to-day operations. He has nearly 30 years’ experience in philanthropy management, including leading capital campaigns, major gift solicitation, strategic planning, foundation board management, budget management and special events.

He comes to Carilion from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, where he served as executive director for philanthropy – medicine. His previous experience includes development roles at the University of Florida Health and UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital, St. John Hospital and Medical Center and Henry Ford Health System.