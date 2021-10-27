City Council Seeks Nominations for Citizen of the Year

Roanoke City Council is accepting nominations for the 2021 Citizen of the Year. This award recognizes an individual who has:

exemplified above average volunteer or philanthropic dedication to the Community;

provided volunteer service for a minimum of three years; or

voluntarily performed duties related to their paid employment significantly beyond what is expected of a person holding that paid position.

All citizens of the City of Roanoke are eligible except previous winners and current elected-officials. Nominations may be submitted online at this link, by mail to Cecelia F. McCoy, CMC, City Clerk, 215 Church Ave. SW, Room 456, Roanoke, VA 24011, by fax to 540-853-1145, or by email to [email protected].

Nominations must be submitted by Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. If you have questions about the nomination process, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 540-853-2541 or send an email to [email protected].