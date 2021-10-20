Virginia Tech Roanoke Center Offers Multiple Upcoming Business Training Events

5 Tips & Tools for Better Virtual Business Communication

“You’re on mute.”

Sound familiar?



Virtual interactions are here to stay. Our workshop will equip you with simple techniques to improve the

way you communicate in our web world.

• design your online environment

• improve your presence on camera

• tips from the acting world



Greg Justice is a professional actor and director, business consultant, executive coach and body language expert. He will lead you on a one–hour journey toward engaging and effective online interaction. Workshop is $25 per person and will meet via Zoom from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Nov. 10. Register today. Contact: David Conners, [email protected] or (540) 767–6145



The Art of Public Speaking & Presentation Skills

It’s the night before a presentation at work or a job interview. You’re feeling anxious; you have butterflies in your stomach and you’re worried your performance will suffer because of it. What would you do if you had techniques in your back pocket that could help calm your nerves, engage your audience and communiate a clear message? If you were a little less on edge before having to speak in public, what could you accomplish?



The Art of Public Speaking & Presentation Skills will equip you with tools to:

• reign in stage fright

• gain the attention of an audience

• keep your audience focused on what you are saying

• make your words memorable



Anyone who speaks in front of an audience in any situation and wants to learn how to do so with confidence while leaving a lasting impression needs to be a part of this workshop.



Our instructor, Greg Justice, is both a professor and a professional actor. He has been offering workshops in the industry for over 25 years and is excited to help you overcome your fears. But – while you can expect to be participatory, there’s no need to worry about being put on the spot in this workshop!



This workshop is $269 per person and will be held in–person at the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center on Feb. 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (with an hour for lunch). Register today. Contact: David Conners, [email protected] or (540) 767–6145.



Business of Brewing

How do you turn a passion for brewing into a successful business? Learn how from regional experts at the Business of Brewing workshop Jan. 17–21, 2022. Space is limited, register soon.



Lean Foundations

What is Lean? Is it the same thing as Six Sigma, 5S, continuous improvement or operational excellence? What’s the difference or is there a difference? If you’re interested in improving the systems within your organization, then you may know a little bit about Lean already and want to know more about its ins and outs.

Our Lean expert John Dyer will guide you through the fundamental principles of Lean thinking and an overview of Lean tools and methods in order to get a more developed understanding of all that Lean has to offer you and your organization. Course content will examine Lean as a philosophy and a system as well as identify the benefits and challenges of creating a continuous improvement culture. You will explore ways to get started and to establish new behaviors and capabilities.



This workshop will be held at the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center on Feb. 16, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is $289 per person. Register today. Contact: David Conners, [email protected] or (540) 767–6145.

Management Essentials Workshops

Identify and leverage the strengths of your diverse teams to help your organization succeed. Learn how with our virtual team management workshops.

Setting & managing goals, priorities, tasks – Jan. 19

Communicating as a manager – Feb. 2

Engaging your team – Feb. 15

Contact: David Conners, [email protected] or (540) 767 – 6145.



Women Impact Virginia

Top women entrepreneurs will take the spotlight for the last session of our Women Impact Virginia series on Nov. 17. This free virtual series aimed at engaging and inspiring women who want to make an impact in their communities includes networking and discussions that dive deep into best practices and tools for success. Register today for this free professional development experience.