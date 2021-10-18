Roanoke County Stonebridge Park Pickleball Courts Ready For Play

Roanoke County will celebrate improvements to renovated courts at Stonebridge Park with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, October 21, at 10:30 AM.

Stonebridge Park is a community park located in Roanoke County and provides recreation opportunities including a baseball field, picnic shelter, basketball court, a playground, three tennis courts and two new pickleball courts. Stonebridge Park also serves as an access point to the 2.2-mile Wolf Creek Greenway in Vinton.

This new improvement to Stonebridge Park was driven by citizen feedback from community stakeholders who sought improvements to the surface of the tennis court. As a result, the court has been resurfaced while converting one tennis court to two new pickleball courts. These court renovations are an example of Roanoke County’s commitment to improving and maintaining outdoor recreation facilities for citizens.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at Stonebridge Park located at 420 Swan Drive Vinton, Virginia 24179