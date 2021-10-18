Jaunt for Justice 5K Raises $7,600 for The Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley

The second annual Jaunt for Justice 5K on Saturday, October 2, created and hosted by the Roanoke Valley Paralegal Association (RVPA), raised $7,600 for The Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley. The non-profit law firm provides FREE legal assistance to low-income individuals and families throughout the Roanoke Valley. The Jaunt for Justice 5K event not only raised significant funds, but also raised community awareness about LASRV’s programs and services.

“LASRV has been serving the Roanoke Valley for more than 50 years, but many of our low-income residents still do not know about our FREE legal programs and services,” said David Beidler, General Counsel at LASRV. “We are indebted to the Roanoke Valley Paralegal Association for their vision to host, create and present this wonderful event on our behalf to our community, raising awareness that we are here to help. This has never been more important than today as LASRV works hard to keep tenants and their families in their homes when tenants are unable to pay rent because of the pandemic.”

“This year’s Jaunt for Justice 5K almost doubled both the number of corporate and community sponsors and more than doubled the dollars raised at last year’s event,” said Shannon Honaker, President of RVPA. “We are thrilled we had 159 participants, which is almost 20% more than we had last year.”

The RVPA volunteer Jaunt for Justice committee and LASRV staff will meet soon to look at ways to improve next year’s Jaunt for Justice, scheduled for Saturday, October 1, 2022. “We hope that as the event grows, everyone throughout the Roanoke Valley and beyond will mark the first Saturday of every October for the Jaunt for Justice 5K,” said Tonia Drewery, staff attorney at LASRV and Jaunt for Justice volunteer. “It’s already on my calendar.”

The Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, provides a full range of civil legal services to low-income area residents, including issues involving housing, family, employment, and domestic violence. Free legal services are provided to qualified residents of Roanoke County and City, Salem City, and Botetourt, Craig, Bedford, and Franklin counties. www.lasrv.org