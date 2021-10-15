VA Tech Homecoming Tradition Involves Lucky Game Ball, 100 miles and Spirited Ranger Company Cadets

“Game ball! Touch the homecoming game ball!”

Earlier this week, three Army ROTC students from the Ranger Company, dressed in black T-shirts, black shorts, and reflective belts, ran up the sidewalk on Kent Street, holding out a football. Some who passed them looked perplexed.

Others, like Andrew Adams who was walking to class, reached out to touch the leather-skinned ball as it went by him.

“If someone runs by me and says ‘touch the ball,’ I’m going to do it,” said Adams, a first-year student at Virginia Tech.

But this isn’t just any football, and it isn’t just any run through campus.

It is one of the footballs that will be used during the Hokie’s Saturday Homecoming game against the University of Pittsburgh. This annual running-the-game-ball ritual is a Ranger Company tradition that has continued, in various forms, for more than 40 years.