Historical Society and Mill Mountain Theatre to Perform “Botetourt Project”

The Historical Society of Western Virginia and Mill Mountain Theatre are collaborating on a unique theatrical performance based on the Historical Society of Western Virginia’s current exhibit – Botetourt County: 250+1 Years of Delights, which showcases Botetourt’s history through the Decorative Arts.

This production, called The Botetourt Project, will be a mix between performance and tour, and will take place at the Historical Society of Western Virginia, located at 101 Shenandoah Ave NE, Roanoke 24016. Mill Mountain Theatre will conduct four performances at the Historical Society: 11:30 am and 2 pm on Saturday, October 23, and 11:30 am and 2 pm on Saturday, October 30.

Tickets are $6 per person for Historical Society of Western Virginia members and $8 per person for non-members. Space is limited, so we are asking visitors to reserve tickets prior to the performances. To reserve tickets, individuals can either call the museum at 540.982.5465, email Ashley Webb at [email protected], or purchase tickets online for the preferred date and time at www.roanokehistory.org.

This project was supported by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.