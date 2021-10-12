New Catawba Sustainability Center Trail Provides Access to Appalachian Trail, McAfee Knob

McAfee Knob, one of the Appalachian Trail’s most popular overlooks, draws thousands each year to its awe-inspiring summit in Roanoke County. But especially on pretty autumn weekends, that popularity has made parking increasingly difficult for hikers hoping to take in the view.

Now, just in time for the fall hiking season, a new trailhead at the Virginia Tech Catawba Sustainability Center will help ease that load.

The Catawba Greenway, a 2.9-mile looped trail that officially opened with a ribbon-cutting Sept. 30, winds its way through the 377-acre Virginia Tech property before connecting to the Appalachian Trail. The trailhead includes a 25-space parking lot.

In addition to easing parking congestion, the trail also improves safety for hikers along state Route 311. Crossing the busy road at the McAfee Knob trailhead can be harrowing. Plus, an ever-growing number of Appalachian Trail thru-hikers now will have an alternative, off-road path to visit Catawba and its farmers market and post office.

“The Catawba community is a gem in northern Roanoke County. This project demonstrates the importance of partnerships in implementing a regional vision to support that community and to create a recreational facility that individuals and families will be able to enjoy for years and generations to come,” county supervisor Martha Hooker said.

Roanoke County and Virginia Tech formed a partnership nearly 10 years ago to develop the Catawba Sustainability Center into a laboratory supporting university research and community engagement.

“Roanoke County has been a true partner with Virginia Tech. We see the promise of this land and the connection with the people of this county in deep and profound ways,” said Guru Ghosh, vice president for Outreach and International Affairs. “This area, and Virginia Tech’s engagement with Roanoke County, is in many ways the cathedral of community mobilization and community engagement. It exemplifies a deep commitment by the university as well as this community.”

https://video.vt.edu/media/1_12oi7l4v