Historic Art CHAIR-ity Sponsored by The Vinton Historical Society

Want to enjoy a unique piece of Vinton history? You now have a chance by participating in the Vinton History Museum 2021 “Historic Art CHAIR-ity” Fundraising event.

Since early this summer, 11 artists have been using their skills to creatively paint chairs from historic local schools in a theme of their choice. One full-size chair was part of the school furniture used at the old William Byrd High School on Highland Road in Vinton and the ten children’s-size chairs were used at the iconic Roland E. Cook Elementary School.

The unique chairs will be sold through an on-line auction site and are available for viewing on www.32auctions.com/artchairity2021 through October 25th. In addition, the chairs will be on display at various downtown Vinton business storefronts beginning October 6th through October 23rd. All proceeds will be used for sustaining the museum and its associated programs and acquisitions.

The participating artists are: Jeremy Adams, Debbie Arthur Adler, Ilona Bobbitt, Cathy Codington, Jan Dickens, Len Hale, Mary Beth Layman, Becky Miller, Rebecca McKeever, Donna Adam Phillips and Kelly Willis. All the artists are from Vinton and the surrounding areas.

The Vinton History Museum is located at 210 E. Jackson Ave., Vinton, the museum is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information email [email protected]torymuseum.org or (540)342-8634.