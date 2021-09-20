SCOTT DREYER: Soros Gives McAuliffe Campaign $250k

For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil. –I Timothy 6:10a

Many Bible verses are misquoted or taken out of context, and this one, in a letter from Paul to Timothy, is one of the biggies. Many–either deliberately or mistakenly–omit the first four words and cite it as “Money is the root of all evil.”

Money is a tool; the same can be said for technology, cars, fire, nuclear power, etc. Tools in and of themselves are not “good” or bad.” They are neutral. It is how they are used that makes all the difference.

Speaking of money, I wish I had a nickel for each time in my life I’ve heard this line: The GOP is the party of big money and big business, while the Democrats are the party for the little guy.

No doubt, the Republican Party runs on money and power. It is a political party, after all. What does one expect?

But the “Democrats are for the little guy” bit. That may have been true–in the 1930s or so. But now?

Last spring, in his failed bid to be the Democrat candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Sam Rasoul’s campaign reported almost $75,000 in contributions from a pharmacist in Florida. That sort of cash raised eyebrows.

Why was a pharmacist from four states away dropping that kind of money on Rasoul, a member of the Virginia House of Delegates representing Roanoke City?

Has that pharmacist ever before even visited Roanoke or knew about our needs and situation here?

What kind of influence was that pharmacist–who is also on the board of a controversial group with links to anti-Semitism–seeking to get with such money?

The good people of Roanoke City would do well to ask themselves these questions as they vote for their District 11 delegate to represent them in Richmond. Continue with Del. Rasoul (D), or switch to challenger Charlie Nave (R)?

The question of money sprang to mind when I read the story last week: “Soros Gives McAuliffe Campaign $250k.”

George Soros, you may know, is the 90-year-old, Hungarian-born billionaire with ties to countless leftist groups and causes. It is ironic how so much of his verbiage, efforts, and fortunes are directed against the United States, our historic culture, and capitalism. Soros fled his native Hungary for England after World War II to escape the communism the USSR violently imposed on that small nation. In 1956 he moved from London to New York and made all his enormous fortune here in our country. Simply put, Soros actively denigrates and works to undermine the nation and system that made him one of the world’s richest people. Go figure.

Just how much wealth does Soros have access to? The financial fund he controls has some $25 billion, while his personal wealth is somewhere around $8 billion. For your information, his $8 billion is about 130,353 times the US median household income.

Let that sink in.

And keep that in mind the next time someone tells you, “Democrats are for the little guy.”

Soros has a decades-long record of dumping vast amounts of money into left-wing causes and political campaigns. Just a few months ago, Soros gave $1 million to a “defund the police” group. I guess Soros does not mind “defunding the police” for us “little people.” With his empire of over $8 billion, he can afford his own security apparatus.

Now, Soros is at it again. On August 17, he dumped a quarter of a million dollars into Terry McAuliffe’s campaign to recapture the Virginia Governor’s Mansion.

(McAuliffe was governor from 2014-2018. Due to our fear of tyranny going back to the days of Governors Thomas Jefferson and Patrick Henry, Virginia is the only state in the Union that does not allow a governor to serve back to back terms. After McAuliffe left the Governor’s Office, he was replaced by Gov. Ralph Northam (D), who still refuses to leave office after his blackface/KKK photo scandal. Northam has enthusiastically endorsed McAuliffe, who has enthusiastically received the endorsement in turn. So much for, “The Democrats are the party of anti-racism.”)

Just as we should ask why a pharmacist in Florida is so keen to contribute to a politician in Roanoke, we should ask why billionaire Soros is so eager to pour money into Virginia’s campaign this fall.

If a left-wing government is so wonderful, why didn’t Soros stay in his native Hungary after WWII and welcome the Russian Red Army with open arms?

Who will set the course for Virginia? Out of state billionaires like George Soros, or rank and file Virginians like us?

Sources:

Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) takes almost $75,000 in campaign cash from Florida pharmacist on board of group with anti-Semitic links

Does the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) have Ties to anti-Semitism?

Charlie Nave Challenges Sam Rasoul for Roanoke City Seat in VA House of Delegates

Soros Gives McAuliffe Campaign $250k

How Did George Soros Make His Money?