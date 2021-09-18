North Crosss School Names New Headmaster

The Board of Trustees of North Cross School in Roanoke, VA, is pleased to announce that Elizabeth Armistead Lemon ’95 has been appointed the Head of School, effective July 1, 2022. Ms. Lemon is the ninth Head of School at North Cross, and notably the first woman and first alumna to serve in the position. The Board’s unanimous decision to select Ms. Lemon followed the enthusiastic and unanimous recommendation of the Search Committee.

The next Head of School comes to North Cross from Harpeth Hall in Nashville, TN, where she has been Director of the Upper School since 2017. Prior to serving as Upper School Director, Ms. Lemon was the English Department Chair and an esteemed teacher, winning the prestigious Heath Jones Prize for teaching in 2010. She graduated from North Cross in 1995. She then earned her B.A. in English Literature from Washington & Lee University and her M.A. in English Literature from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

Ms. Lemon succeeds Dr. Christian J. Proctor, who is retiring after skillfully leading the North Cross community for 11 years. Dr. Proctor, the senior staff team, and all faculty will work closely with Ms. Lemon in the months ahead to ensure a seamless transition of leadership.

Sarah Boxley Beck ‘98, Chair of the Search Committee and Board of Trustees, noted that the Committee was immediately impressed with Ms. Lemon’s leadership style and connection with the faculty and families. “We are grateful to the entire North Cross Community for the role they played in our search for the new Head of School. Armistead Lemon is a leader who will support and promote the mission of North Cross School and challenge and inspire our students, faculty and staff to achieve their academic, civic, and professional goals. We are thrilled to welcome Armistead back to Roanoke.”

Ms. Lemon is married to Calvin Stewart, and they have two sons, ages 5 and 7.

Ms. Lemon was selected from a deep and diverse pool of candidates following a comprehensive national search led by the highly regarded independent schools consultant firm, The Education Group. The Search Committee was composed of trustees, past and current parents, and alumni. The Board is grateful for their tireless efforts as well as the support of the entire North Cross community throughout this process.

Attached to this announcement is a letter Ms. Lemon shared with the North Cross community on Friday, September 17, 2021.

For more information, please contact Susan Baker at [email protected]