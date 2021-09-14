VA Department of Veterans Services and Virginia’s Community Colleges Hosting 2021 Military and Veterans Education Summit

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) in partnership with Virginia’s Community Colleges will host the Virginia Military and Veterans Education Summit (VMES) on September 22 and 23, 2021.

The two-day Summit, which will be held as a virtual event this year, will bring together administrators, advisors and faculty members from Virginia’s community and four-year colleges and universities, school officials, government and business leaders and representatives from student veteran organizations. There is no cost to register online and participate in the Summit.

The Summit agenda will include a variety of presentations and panel discussions focusing on student veterans, career planning, educational benefits, opportunities, and community resources with a major focus on promoting advanced manufacturing and technical career pathways in the Commonwealth.

“Military-connected students comprise a growing segment of higher education at Virginia’s community colleges and four-year educational institutions,” said Martina Murray, Director of Education Programs at the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “There is a great deal of diversity among these students in demographics and their service backgrounds. This is why it’s so important to develop comprehensive and targeted support services for these unique students.”

“Here in Virginia, we recognize the valuable contributions that our student veterans make to the economic vitality of our state. Our goal is to assure that, together with our partner educational institutions, we can direct them to successful positions in the civilian workforce and especially to jobs in the growing advanced manufacturing and technology sectors,” said Patrice Jones, VDVS Education Workforce Manager.

For more information on the Virtual Virginia Military and Veterans Education Summit, including how to register and participate, please visit http://vmes.windrosemedia.com or contact Ms. Bobbie Blakely, VMES Chair, at 804.310.0609 or [email protected]