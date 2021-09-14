New Book from Roanoke Consulting Firm CEO Redefines Leadership in Business

“Amplifiers aren’t titled executives, they are those key individuals that are able to execute the vision of the business with a unique blend of true leadership and strong followership. In this balance, Amplifiers are able to not only grow their own careers, they’re able to truly magnify the impact that their teams, peers, mentors, and leaders have on the business,” said Finegan.

In Amplifiers, Finegan provides readers with a practical how-to guide for:

Identifying Amplifiers in your business and nurturing their development

Creating and maintaining a talent acquisition and development model to attract and grow Amplifiers

Enabling a diverse, inclusive, and equitable ecosystem to encourage Amplifier development and growth

Activating Amplifiers to create long-term, sustainable change and transformation, and

Recognizing detractors in your organization and growing them into Amplifiers

“In his book Amplifiers, Tom Finegan takes a fresh look at leadership. This book won’t be the typical business book collecting dust on your shelf. Amplifiers will inspire readers in all stages of their career to find the boldness to lead and the courage to follow,” said former Quintiles CEO Tom Pike.

With over three decades of experience working with the most innovative, successful, and recognized brands in the consumer products, retail, and life sciences industries, Finegan is applying lessons learned across his career to help businesses navigate the new competitive landscape. As businesses of nearly every shape, size, and type have been disrupted over the course of the past two years, Amplifiers will help leaders realign their organization and guide them forward.

Amplifiers: How Great Leaders Magnify the Power of Teams, Increase the Impact of Organizations, and Turn Up the Volume on Positive Change, published by Wiley, will be available wherever books and eBooks are sold on September 15. To learn more, visit the Amplifiers website here.